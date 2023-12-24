Petty Officer 2nd Class Berry Sykes collects a fuel sample

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Berry Sykes collects a fuel sample at a fueling station aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during an underway replenishment as the ship operates in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 8, 2012. Sykes will examine the sample for possible contamination. The Stennis is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions.