A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot uses hand signals to communicate with the ground crew as he prepares to take off for a night mission during exercise Green Flag-West 13-02 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Nov. 1, 2012. The pilot is assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard.