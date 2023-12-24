Secretary Panetta talks with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence Hammond

Secretary of Defense Leon E. Panetta, right, talks with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defence Philip A. Hammond, center, prior to the start of the NATO Defense Ministerial meetings in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 21, 2013. The current International Security Assistance Force mission and the follow-on NATO mission in Afghanistan are the central topic of group meetings and Panetta’s own one-on-one discussions with allied and partner ministers here this week.