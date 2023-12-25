Army Sgt. Tyger Benoit and members of Charlie Company patrol through the Uruzgan province

U.S. Army Sgt. Tyger Benoit and members of Charlie Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, patrol through the Uruzgan province of Afghanistan, on Feb. 23, 2013. The team is en route to Forward Operating Base Mirwais after mentoring local police officers at the Afghan Uniform Police District headquarters.