Deputy Secretary Carter talks with Gen. Thurman, commander, United States Forces Korea

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, right, talks with Gen. James D. Thurman, commander, United States Forces Korea, as they walk from the U.S. Embassy to the nearby Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Seoul, South Korea, on March 18, 2013. Carter is meeting with Korean leaders to discuss the rebalancing of U.S. forces to the Asia-Pacific region and as well as the recent provocative actions by North Korea.