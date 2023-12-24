Soldiers rehearse loading a casualty aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Soldiers with the 801st Combat Support Hospital rehearse loading a casualty aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III as part of an U.S. Army Reserve training exercise at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on March 19, 2013. The joint exercise drew more than 3,500 soldiers, sailors and airmen from across the United States.