Lance Cpl. Ryan Burdge uses a metal detector during Counter Improvised Explosive Device training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Burdge, foreground, uses a metal detector during Counter Improvised Explosive Device training at Camp Leatherneck, in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 2, 2013. Marine Corps instructors with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion led the training, which covered tactics and techniques in an urban operations framework