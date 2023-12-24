An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2013. Dempsey joined Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Under Secretary of Defense-Comptroller Robert Hale in testifying on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2014 and the Future Years Defense Program.

Gen. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Senate Hart Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2013. Dempsey joined Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Under Secretary of Defense-Comptroller Robert Hale in testifying on the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2014 and the Future Years Defense Program.

Photo Gallery