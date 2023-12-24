An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dwayne Todd directs the driver of a Humvee as he backs into a Landing Craft Air Cushion during exercise Eagle Resolve 2013 in Doha, Qatar, on May 4, 2013. Eagle Resolve is an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance regional cooperative defense efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council nations and U.S. Central Command.

