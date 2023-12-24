Gen. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin E. Dempsey testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2013. Dempsey joined Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel in defending the president’s request for $526.6 billion for the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2014 budget