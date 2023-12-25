An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel thanks a soldier for his service during a troop visit at Fort Carson, Colo., on June 28, 2013. Hagel is finishing a two-day visit to U.S. Northern Command, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, and Fort Carson, where he talked with senior leaders, service men and woman, and civilian employees assigned there.

Secretary Hagel thanks a soldier for his service at Fort Carson

Photo Gallery