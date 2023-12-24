Deputy Secretary Carter speaks with Ugandan and U.S troops at Kisenyi Peacekeeping Base Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter speaks with Ugandan and U.S troops at Kisenyi Peacekeeping Base, Uganda, on July 23, 2013. Carter is visiting Uganda to meet with senior government and military leaders to affirm the growing security partnership between the United States and the East African nation. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 261864-U-IWY48-774.jpg Photo Gallery