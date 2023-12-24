Deputy Secretary Carter and Lt. Gen. Milley look over the blast damage to the U.S. Consulate in Herat

Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton B. Carter, center, and Lt. Gen. Mark Milley, right, look over the blast damage to the U.S. Consulate in Herat, Afghanistan, on Sept. 14, 2013. Armed Taliban fighters and a vehicle bomb killed two Afghan police officers and a security guard in the assault on the consulate on Sept. 13th. Carter is on a weeklong trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to meet with senior leaders and troops deployed to the region.