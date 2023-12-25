Hagel Makes Stop En Route to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel arrives at Jacksonville International Airport, Fla., July 9, 2014, en route to talk to submariners on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in southeastern Georgia. While on the submarine base, Hagel also plans to tour the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee and visit a Trident submarine refit facility. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 264827-B-PHU39-741.jpg Photo Gallery