Dempsey Meets With Polish Counterpart at Pentagon

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomes Polish Army Gen. Mieczyslaw Gocul, chief of the general staff of Poland's armed forces, to the Pentagon, April 28, 2015. During the visit, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual importance and Dempsey presented Mieczslaw with the U.S. Legion of Merit award.