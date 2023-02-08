An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Aids Turkey After Devastating Quakes

Feb. 8, 2023 | By C. Todd Lopez , DOD News

The U.S. — including the Defense Department — has multiple efforts underway to provide assistance to Turkey following devastating earthquakes, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said today.

A man speaks from a podium.
A man speaks from a podium.
Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon, Feb. 8, 2023.
Download: Full Size (9.83 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders
VIRIN: 230208-D-XI929-2011

"In coordination with USAID [U.S. Agency for International Development], the State Department and the interagency, the Department of Defense has responded to the government of Turkey's request for earthquake relief support and will continue to provide support as requested by the Turkish government," Ryder said.

Two massive earthquakes have hit Turkey near its southern border with Syria since Monday. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in the Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras, according to a Turkish government website. Some reports have said the death toll in Turkey and Syria is approaching 12,000. 

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III offered condolences to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the call, Austin offered U.S. support to Turkish relief efforts and pledged ongoing assistance as Turkey's needs evolve.

People are seated on an airplane.
People are seated on an airplane.
Group Photo
Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team wait to deplane at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax, Va., and Los Angeles County fire departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Turkey in their response efforts.
Download: Full Size (1.12 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Sr. Airman Joshua T. Crossman
VIRIN: 230208-F-DR389-1307M
A military member pushes a pallet in the rear of an aircraft.
A military member pushes a pallet in the rear of an aircraft.
Cargo Pallet
Senior Airman Garrett LaMarche, 6th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pushes a cargo pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Agency for International Development is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts in Turkey following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century.
Download: Full Size (3.26 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez
VIRIN: 230207-F-QD077-1507M
Yesterday, U.S. rotary wing assets based at Incirlik Airbase in Turkey began transporting first responders to the most impacted populations affected by the earthquakes, Ryder said.

"In addition, DOD transported two civilian urban search and rescue teams from the United States to Turkey," he said. "U.S. Transportation Command supported this movement Tuesday via C-17 from Dover Air Force Base and March Air Force Base to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. Those teams arrived Feb. 8 and will soon begin aiding the relief efforts there." 

U.S. European Command, Ryder said, is also deploying a team to Incirlik Air Base to assist the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team, and the expectation is that the team will be in place tomorrow. Eucom is also working to pre-position additional assets to support relief efforts and respond to new requests from the Turkish government, he added.

A group of people stand outside a large plane bearing the words U.S. Air Force.
A group of people stand outside a large plane bearing the words U.S. Air Force.
Response Team
Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team arrive at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The team is assigned to lead the U.S. government’s humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck Turkey two days earlier. It includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax, Va., and Los Angeles County fire departments. They include 159 people, 12 rescue dogs and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment.
Download: Full Size (1.24 MB)
Photo By: Air Force Sr. Airman Joshua T. Crossman
VIRIN: 230208-F-DR389-1095M
Lines of people walk toward awaiting buses. One of the people is wearing a vest that indicates he is from Fairfax County, Va., search and rescue team.
Lines of people walk toward awaiting buses. One of the people is wearing a vest that indicates he is from Fairfax County, Va., search and rescue team.
Response Team
Members of the United States Agency for International Development’s Disaster Assistance Response Team arrive at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The DART is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023. The DART includes urban search and rescue teams from the Fairfax, Va., and Los Angeles County fire departments. The teams are traveling with 159 people, 12 rescue dogs, and 170,000 pounds of specialized equipment. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist in Türkiye in their response efforts.
Download: Full Size (808.96 KB)
Photo By: Air Force Sr. Airman Joshua T. Crossman
VIRIN: 230208-F-DR389-1411M
"We offer our sincere condolences, and we'll stand with our ally Turkey as they work to save lives and recover from this horrific disaster," Ryder said.

