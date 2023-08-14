An official website of the United States Government 
Service Members Answer Aid Call in Hawaii

Aug. 14, 2023 |DOD News

The National Guard continues to provide support in Maui, Hawaii, after a devastating wildfire swept through part of the island. More than 130 troops have been activated — including Army National Guard and Air National Guard personnel — to assist in the in the ongoing local and federal response effort.

National Guard and local officials assess wildfire damage in Maui, Hawaii.
National Guard members assess wildfire damage in Maui, Hawaii.
National Guard and local officials assess wildfire damage to a car in Maui, Hawaii.
An emergency vehicle drives down a street as service members walk alongside it, assessing wildfire damage.
A National Guard member assesses wildfire damage in Maui, Hawaii.
National Guard members assess wildfire damage in Maui, Hawaii. Burnt furniture can be seen in the rubble.
A service member looks through rubble left behind by a wildfire in Hawaii.
A burnt car and trees are left among the rubble in the aftermath of a wildfire.
Service members offload supplies from a military aircraft onto military vehicles.
The fast-moving blaze began on Tuesday, fueled by strong winds from a nearby hurricane. The wildfire has killed more than 90 people. Officials are preparing for a long recovery and are now warning residents that toxic materials and particles may be present in the air left behind by the fires. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are now surveying the wildfire area for hazards.

