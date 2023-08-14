Service Members Answer Aid Call in Hawaii

The National Guard continues to provide support in Maui, Hawaii, after a devastating wildfire swept through part of the island. More than 130 troops have been activated — including Army National Guard and Air National Guard personnel — to assist in the in the ongoing local and federal response effort.
The fast-moving blaze began on Tuesday, fueled by strong winds from a nearby hurricane. The wildfire has killed more than 90 people. Officials are preparing for a long recovery and are now warning residents that toxic materials and particles may be present in the air left behind by the fires. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are now surveying the wildfire area for hazards.