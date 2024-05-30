Army Opens New Munitions Facility

The Army has inaugurated a new modular metal parts facility in Mesquite, Texas, the Pentagon announced today.
Among an assortment of production capabilities, the Universal Artillery Projectile Lines facility will increase the Army's ability to produce 155 mm munitions, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a briefing.
"The Army is spending more than a billion dollars every year to make these critical improvements, and this plant is an important example of how we are modernizing our industrial base," Singh said.
"We are building new production lines across the country, and we are expanding our contracts with existing production facilities to increase their production speed and capacity. And we couldn't increase our production rates without the skilled expertise of the Americans who work in these arsenals and facilities around the country," Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth is quoted in a recent news release about the facility's opening.
"Each time I visit a plant, I am struck by the dedication, patriotism and pride of the workers I meet; and I know that here in Mesquite, it won't be any different," Wormuth continued.
"The work done in these production facilities contributes directly to our nation's defense and makes us stronger."
The UAPL is a state-of-the-art facility that will be operated by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. It is equipped with long-stroke, high-tonnage forging capabilities, and will be capable of high-volume production capabilities for large-caliber metal parts, according to the release.
The UAPL will help the Army meet its modernization goals by incorporating modern manufacturing practices, high levels of automation and digital data capture ability, Singh told reporters.
"Current and future Army readiness requires modernization efforts that leverage new technologies; advanced manufacturing equipment and processes; and surge capabilities to enable production at scale," Singh said, adding that such efforts will significantly strengthen U.S. munition production capabilities and will serve as a credible deterrent to our adversaries.
"This new facility underscores the Army and industry's commitment to bolstering the defense industrial base and maintaining the readiness of our armed forces."