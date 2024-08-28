Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Army Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, today emphasized the need for allied and partner nations and their militaries to harness artificial intelligence and further develop the space domain to meet complex security challenges of the future.
The two leaders addressed those topics while delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the South American Defense Conference, or Southdec 2024, in Santiago, Chile.
The theme of this year's conference is "How We Can Leverage New Technologies for the Defense of Hemispheric Sovereignty."
"As we look back on the strong foundations we've built through collaboration and trust, it's clear our ability to address security challenges has also relied on our ability to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing world landscape," Brown told those in attendance, as he then began discussing the future of AI.
"Every organization is looking at ways to improve their capability with this new technology," Brown said. "[But] it's not enough to just sprinkle 'AI dust' on everything and expect transformation."
Brown then listed what he labels as the seven challenges to take AI from a mere promising idea into a tangible capability that can address the national security needs of allied and partner nations. The seven challenges are: infrastructure, architecture, data, focus, resourcing, talent and culture.
"These seven challenges … are challenges we all face," Brown said. "But by working together, we can share knowledge, experience and solutions [that enable] us to unlock the full potential of this new technology within our network of allies and partners."
During her remarks, Richardson, the Southcom commander, discussed the concepts of Enhanced Domain Awareness and the adoption of a Common Space Operating Picture — the former being an initiative Southcom has undertaken that, in part, includes setting the conditions for responsible AI and machine learning to improve synchronization of whole-of-government operations; the latter being an initiative that uses EDA to gain a more profound and holistic insight into the space operational environment.
"As allies and partners, we will continue our efforts to enable our collective space domain awareness; and improve our readiness, resiliency and capability to overcome threats," Richardson told conference attendees.
While giving the space-focused portion of his remarks, Brown pointed out that "when new domains emerge, power can tilt towards those who master them."
Brown said that, although advancements in space have brought economic advancement and development around the globe, space — like any other new domain — has the ability to shift the dynamics of global power.
"We must work together to develop norms of behaviors that respect all nations' rights," Brown said, "creating a space network where everyone can benefit from its unique capabilities — all for the common good."
Both Brown and Richardson wound down their remarks with an optimistic tone, each expressing confidence in allied and partner nations to be able to unite in working across all boundaries and domains to ensure a positive future for the Western Hemisphere.
"This is the work of 'Team Democracy,' and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those who seek to bolster economic resilience, democratic stability and citizen security throughout the region and world," Richardson exclaimed.
"Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work."
"Our strength lies in our unity, our shared commitment to democracy and our ability to work together for a better future for all," Brown said, "because we are stronger together."
As in the 15 years previous, this year's event is held by U.S. Southern Command. Southdec 2024 hosts 10 South American nations, representatives from North America, Europe and the Inter-American Defense Board, as well as partner programs operating in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.