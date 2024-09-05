An official website of the United States Government 
Space Development Agency Will Soon Deliver Capability to Warfighters

Sept. 5, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

The Defense Department wants missile-tracking capability available to combatant commanders for operational use by the end of calendar year 2025, the director of the Space Development Agency said yesterday.

A man is seated in a chair that is turned slightly toward a woman seated next to him. The man is gesturing with his hands and appears to be speaking.
A man is seated in a chair that is turned slightly toward a woman seated next to him. The man is gesturing with his hands and appears to be speaking.
News Conference
Derek Tournear, director of the Space Development Agency, speaks at a Defense News Conference event in Arlington, Va., Sept. 4, 2024.
Download: Full Size (40.96 KB)
Credit: Screen capture
VIRIN: 240904-O-D0439-001M

Derek Tournear said the agency has launched 27 demonstration satellites, while keeping one on the ground for a test bed for debugging and software updates to those satellites in geosynchronous low Earth orbit at a Defense News Conference event in Arlington, Virginia. 

During the discussion of advances in missile tracking from space using data transport and missile tracking satellites, Tournear said the Space Development Agency is still in tranche 0, which means the early stages of satellite deployment for capability demonstrations. 

These satellites for national security are referred to as PWSA, or proliferated warfighter space architecture. 

Tranche 0 proved that Link 16 from space to warfighter is feasible, he said. Link 16 is a secure military communications system that allows the exchange of real-time tactical data among military aircraft, ships and ground forces by U.S. and coalition forces.

A rocket launches from its pad in the daytime.
A rocket launches from its pad in the daytime.
Rocket Launch
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Aug 10, 2024.
Download: Full Size (235.52 KB)
Credit: Joshua Conti, Space Force
VIRIN: 240810-X-KD758-1013B

Link 16 from space has "never been done before," he said. It was demonstrated with Australian partners and a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and airframe. Future tests will include Norway, Tournear said. 

The next question the agency will address is: Can you do the missile-tracking mission from low Earth orbit satellites with all of the space clutter in that orbit with a dim-appearing missile in flight in real time? 

The answer is yes. There's been some success zeroing in on missile or rocket "targets of opportunity," including a SpaceX launch and some classified missile launches that can't be discussed, he said. 

Another question answered by tranche 0: Can DOD form an optical network in low Earth orbit using laser communications? "Last night, it was actually demonstrated. Two tracking satellites did that, acquiring and maintaining links for several hours," he said.

A rocket launches from its pad at night.
A rocket launches from its pad at night.
Rocket Launch
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Aug. 31, 2024.
Download: Full Size (163.84 KB)
Credit: Joshua Conti, Space Force
VIRIN: 240831-X-KD758-1001

Tranche 1 should be initiated around the end of this calendar year or a little after.  

Tranche 2 is in the design phase, with launch scheduled to begin around September 2026. 

Tranche 3 work is ongoing. These satellites have about a five-year design life, so tranche 3 will need to replenish some of the earlier satellites. 

Tournear noted that his agency is a lean, fast-paced, results-driven organization that is cost-effective, and fully accountable to and supported by Congress.

