'One Air Force' Concept Key to Service's Reoptimization, Chief of Staff Says

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin on Monday explained how reoptimizing the United States Air and Space forces into a 'one Air Force' approach will be key to prevailing in the era of great power competition with our adversaries across the globe.
Allvin, who was speaking to a large in-person and remote audience composed primarily of Air and Space Force personnel at a convention just outside of Washington, explained that the 'one Air Force' concept came about in the seven months since the branch of service announced sweeping plans for reshaping, refocusing and reoptimizing the Air Force and Space Force to ensure continued supremacy in multiple warfighting domains.
"In order to reoptimize for great power competition, we need to integrate into one Air Force that can be agile as an entire force [and] that can move at the speed and scale of technology and the pace of the threat; and we've been doing a lot of that," Allvin said at the beginning of his remarks.
Released in February, the Air Force's plan to reoptimize recognizes the need for a branch-wide, holistic approach to restructuring.
Allvin said that, while he sees the Air Force as the "most dominant force on the face of the planet," it's necessary to question the cost of such dominance as it relates to personnel and capabilities, and whether the Air Force is positioned to be competitive over time.
"This is the background behind our reoptimization for great power competition, and this is the energy that keeps us moving," Allvin explained.
The one Air Force reoptimization plan focuses on four key areas: power projection, generating readiness, developing capabilities and developing people.
During his remarks, Allvin provided examples of the progress the Department of the Air Force is making in each of those areas.
"In the area of projecting power, we're starting in the right spot," Allvin said, before then explaining plans to have 60 air wings — or 40% of the Air Force — capable of performing beyond just the tactical level of warfare and at a more advanced operational level by 2025.
"And we will continue [moving in that direction]," Allvin said. "This is not an intellectual exercise."
Along the lines of generating readiness, Allvin discussed the recently established Air Task Forces, which are built to "experiment with ways to more effectively provide deployable, integrated units" and provide "the Air Force with a definable unit of action at a sustainable pace for employing and posturing forces," according to Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs.
Allvin also spoke about developing people, noting that, "We not only have to manage our talent differently and make sure we have the right talent; but we also need to develop our force aligned against the threat."
As examples, Allvin discussed the development of technical training tracts for officers; the redesignation of Air Education and Training Command to Airman Development Command; and the establishment of a warrant officer program for airmen in the information technology and cyber career fields.
While discussing developing capabilities as part of reoptimization efforts, Allvin announced the provisional standup of the service's Integrated Capabilities Command, which will serve to accelerate force modernization efforts against a backdrop of evolving global threats.
"The Secretary and I have authorized the standup of ICC provisional effective today," Allvin said. "We are going as fast as we dare because this is something we absolutely have to get right, but we know we have to get right fast."
Allvin wound down his remarks by cautioning that, though such a massive reoptimization project may be challenging, it is necessary to have the boldness and courage to take such sweeping actions.
"I believe that these actions will result in what ... the nation demands, which is one Air Force to meet the challenge; ensure we can continue to fly, fight and win; and deliver air power anytime, anywhere."