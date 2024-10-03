DOD Tests and Evaluates Improved and Sustainable Technologies

The Defense Department has implemented a new program designed to demonstrate and validate sustainable technologies used in operational and training environments.
This program, called the DOD Sustainable Technology Evaluation and Demonstration Program, or STED, "tests and evaluates technologies using warfighters, DOD civilians and personnel, and other federal agencies in operational and training settings," said David J. Asiello, director of the STED Program.
These technologies are evaluated on whether they improve performance and reduce lifecycle costs, while increasing supply chain security, by using domestically sourced materials, Asiello said.
"In addition to the operational and resilience benefits, these technologies improve the health and safety of the warfighter; help ensure much-needed air, land, water and energy resources for installations and training operations, reduce waste and protect the environment," Asiello added.
One recent example of the many STED Program successes is the Marine Corps Shooting Team field testing and evaluation of a bio-based cleaner, lubricant and preservative, better known as CLP.
The shooting team provided real-time feedback to Marine Corps Systems Command on the CLP performance. This feedback included reduction in cleaning time by 50%, reduced smoke during firing, decreased carbon buildup, improved cycling, reduced odor, reduced malfunctions and less lubricant was required than traditional CLP that Marines have been using for decades, said Reginald M. Mack, deputy director of the STED Program.
Because of the STED Program's successful CLP demonstration, the military specifically requires all CLP for weapons and weapons systems to contain a minimum of 33% bio-based content. This is the first revision of a weapon system military tactical specification to require bio-based content, Mack said, adding that when implemented DOD-wide, the transition would save $1.74 million annually.
There are numerous other successful STED Program demonstrations. For example, the Army Materiel Command and Anniston Army Depot successfully demonstrated bio-based sorbents which are used to absorb spilled oil and other chemicals. The traditional cleaning solution contains crystalline silica, which is a known carcinogen, Mack said. Savings if implemented DOD-wide would be $6.1 million annually, perform much better and protect the health of the warfighter.
Sustainable, energy efficient building doors were developed and shown to reduce building energy consumption and energy loss, which could result in a $170 million a year energy savings, if implemented DOD-wide, Mack explained.
LED alternatives to disposable chemiluminescent lights, better known as chem lights, were shown to improve performance, brightness and durability. If adopted DOD-wide, savings would result in $1.9 million in savings, Mack said.
The program has expanded to other federal agencies as well. "The STED Program recently partnered with the FBI to test the viability of a new automotive tire technology that incorporates domestic soybean oil as a key ingredient, replacing traditional petroleum-based materials," according to Asiello. As a result of the successful testing, the FBI is now using these tires for its field vehicles.
Other successful demonstrations, include bio-based rifle bore cleaners, bio-based corrosion inhibitors, PFAS-free disposable food service ware, hypochlorous acid disinfectant cleaners, bio-based multipurpose lubricants, safe sidewalk deicers, bio-based road marking paint, bio-based dust suppressants and bio-based brake cleaners.
The department has made strong headway implementing and expanding the STED Program to include securing participation with major commands and is developing and implementing additional initiatives to expedite the transition of successfully demonstrated technologies across the department and federal agencies, Asiello said.
Active-duty military, National Guard or federal civilians interested in participating in future sustainable technology demonstrations or further information on the STED Program can visit the DENIX website here.