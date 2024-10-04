Brown Highlights Critical Role of Logistics at Transcom Change of Command

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., underscored the foundational role logistics plays in maintaining the U.S. military's edge as the world's foremost fighting force as he welcomed Air Force Gen. Randall Reed as the 15th commander of the U.S. Transportation Command today.
Reed assumed leadership of the combatant command charged with overseeing the Defense Department's global mobility mission from Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost during a change of command ceremony at Transcom headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
"Army Gen. John J. Pershing, who was the commander of American Forces in World War I famously said, 'Infantry wins battles. Logistics wins wars'," Brown said. "U.S. Transportation Command is the backbone of our nation's ability to project power globally. They make Pershing's words a reality day-in and day-out."
As DOD's premier logistics provider, Transcom's more than 120,000 service members, civilians and contractors provide continuous, global support across the U.S. combatant commands, military services and interagency partners.
Transcom's mission remains critical amid an increasingly complex national security landscape.
Since January 2022, Transcom has delivered more than 3 million pieces of military assistance, including ammunition and air defense systems and other capabilities to Ukraine.
The command has also been a linchpin to DOD's continued commitment to providing key capabilities in support of Israel's defense following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas terrorists.
During his remarks, Brown thanked those that carry out Transcom's mission day-in and day-out for their dedication.
"Thanks for your selfless service, for all you do providing logistics capability for our joint force and all you do to guarantee our security," he said. "And thanks to your families for the tremendous support they provide each of you."
The chairman also praised Van Ovost for the impact she has had on the Joint Force throughout her career and for her tremendous leadership while commander of Transcom.
"Every role since she was first commissioned, she's demonstrated great skill, courage and leadership," Brown said. "The Air Force benefited from her roles as a test pilot, an acquisitions officer and as a commander flying C-141's during Operations Desert Storm, Provide Comfort and Provide Hope."
The nation has also benefited tremendously from Van Ovost's leadership of Transcom, he said.
Brown also highlighted Reed's demonstrated excellence throughout his career, from commanding airlift and refueling squadrons to serving in strategic roles in the Pentagon and fostering international partnerships as a defense attache in Turkey.
"The fact is, Randall has elevated each position he's served in to new heights," he said.
Brown added that he has complete confidence Transcom will continue to excel under Reed's leadership.