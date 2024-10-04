An official website of the United States Government 
Austin Says DOD Fully Engaged at Home and Abroad

Oct. 4, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

Following a U.S. Transportation Command change of command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a news briefing to provide updates about the Middle East, Hurricane Helene response, Ukraine and the trilateral security partnership that the United States participates in with the United Kingdom and Australia.  

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, partly visible from behind, talks to troops facing him on a flight line.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, partly visible from behind, talks to troops facing him on a flight line.
Transcom Talk
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with troops assigned to the 618th Air Operations Center before the U.S. Transportation Command change of command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD
VIRIN: 240920-D-PM193-1261

Earlier this week, Iran launched an "outrageous missile attack against Israel, and you saw once more that the U.S. came to their defense and helped Israel defend itself," Austin said. 

"We condemn this brazen attack by Iran. We've been in close conversation with our Israeli counterparts about defending against this kind of attack, and we'll stay in close coordination with them over the coming days," the secretary said. 

Closer to home, the Defense Department is actively supporting federal, state and local efforts to respond to Hurricane Helene. "This was a tough storm, a lot of loss of life, and a lot of people's lives changed overnight. And the fact that it went through so many states and created such damage, I think, really presented us, presented the country, with some challenges," he said. 

"But we've been here before, and we will, we will rise to meet the challenge," Austin added. 

Already, thousands of National Guard troops have come to the aid of their home states, activated by their governors, working under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. 

A soldier stands at the passenger window of a car holding a sheet of paper while talking to the people inside the car.
A soldier stands at the passenger window of a car holding a sheet of paper while talking to the people inside the car.
Soldier Support
A South Carolina Army National Guardsman mans a distribution point for food, water and supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Helene in Pickens, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024.
Download: Full Size (890.88 KB)
Credit: Army Spc. Turner Horton
VIRIN: 241001-A-KR114-6324A
Soldiers pass packages of bottled water from a pallet to a person in civilian clothing standing on the ramp of a truck in a shopping plaza parking lot during daylight.
Soldiers pass packages of bottled water from a pallet to a person in civilian clothing standing on the ramp of a truck in a shopping plaza parking lot during daylight.
Hurricane Response
Georgia Army National Guard soldiers work with Georgia State Defense Force personnel to unload cases of water during a point of distribution mission in Augusta, Ga., Sept. 30, 2024. Guardsmen mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas affected by Hurricane Helene.
Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
Credit: Army National Guard Spc. Ayanna Tillman
VIRIN: 240930-A-YJ891-9701Y

"We're going to continue to stay actively engaged on this, and we'll keep our fellow Americans who have been impacted by the storm in our thoughts," he said. 

"Additionally, we're also laser-focused on quickly getting Ukraine the capabilities that it needs," Austin said, adding that he's looking forward to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting next week, in which President Joe Biden will also participate. 

Switching subjects to focus on AUKUS, the trilateral security partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, Austin said that last week's visit in London with his counterparts from those two nations was productive. He also said that objectives and benchmarks are being met on the optimal path forward to get Australia nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines and other critical military technologies. 

