U.S., Vietnam Deepening Defense Cooperation

Oct. 10, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

Defense cooperation and shared security interests in Vietnam have been expanding, said Jedidiah P. Royal, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. 

On Sept. 9, 2023, President Joe Biden traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam, where the two countries took steps to elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing cooperation across a range of diplomatic, economic and defense industrial endeavors, among others, said Royal, who spoke today at the U.S. Institute of Peace's 3rd Annual Dialogue On War Legacies and Peace in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

A group of men in foreign military uniforms sit at a table across from men and women in business attire.
A group of men in foreign military uniforms sit at a table across from men and women in business attire.
Meeting
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Vietnam Minister of Defense Phan Van Giang participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Sept. 9, 2024.
Download: Full Size (327.68 KB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza


On Sept. 9, a year later, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III reaffirmed the United States' commitment to continue strengthening ties with Vietnam as he met with Vietnamese Defense Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang at the Pentagon.   

Austin said the U.S. remains focused on overcoming the legacies of war as the two countries continue to build on the recent elevation of U.S.-Vietnam relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

A group of people use graters to sift dirt.
A group of people use graters to sift dirt.
Recovery Mission
Personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and local workers screen excavated dirt during a recovery mission in Laos, Sept. 23, 2023. Since 1985, the U.S. and Laotian governments have worked closely together to find and recover unaccounted-for American service members. There are still 288 Americans missing in Laos from the Vietnam War.
Download: Full Size (3.53 MB)
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. David Owsianka


A key part of the defense cooperation is continuing to address consequences of the Vietnam War, including accounting for those missing in action, both U.S. and all Vietnamese combatants, as well as Agent Orange cleanup and removing unexploded ordnance, Royal said. 

Also, about 700,000 unexploded ordnances have been removed, Royal said, while also educating the local populace on the dangers of unexploded mines. 

A person in business attire walks amid a row of military service members.
A person in business attire walks amid a row of military service members.
Cambodia Visit
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he is meeting with senior government officials, June 4, 2024.
Download: Full Size (1.41 MB)
Credit: Chad J. McNeeley, DOD


Currently, Vietnam has helped identify 700 Americans killed during the war and assisted in repatriating them to their families for burial with full military honors, he said. 

"These activities generate confidence and trust between our nations," Royal said. 

Today's efforts include boosting industrial base resilience and strengthening Vietnam's maritime awareness and defense capabilities, he said.  

Vietnam welcomed a port visit by the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche at Cam Ranh, Vietnam in July, he noted. 

A sailor helps a student perform CPR on an infant dummy while sitting on the ground with a gurney in the background.
A sailor helps a student perform CPR on an infant dummy while sitting on the ground with a gurney in the background.
Pacific Partnership
Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sierra-Joy Berry observes a student during a basic life support course as part of Pacific Partnership in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Pacific Partnership is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.
Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot


Vietnam also hosted a multilateral Pacific Partnership mission and a Pacific Angel humanitarian response mission in August, he added. 

Nations across the Indo-Pacific and the United States are converging around enduring beliefs: "Respect for sovereignty and international law, the free flow of commerce and ideas, freedom of navigation in the skies and on the seas, equal dignity for every person and peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, not coercion or conflict," Royal said. 

