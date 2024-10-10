DOD, FEMA Working in Unison on Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Defense Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are fully engaged in a whole-of-government effort to provide relief to victims of both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Pentagon announced today.
The efforts include thousands of DOD personnel, vehicles and equipment providing relief on the ground in the affected states of Florida and North Carolina, as well as executive-level coordination in the nation's capital.
In Florida, more than 6,500 National Guardsmen, 26 helicopters, over 500 high-water vehicles and just over a dozen watercraft from 12 separate states are mobilized to participate in a response and recovery mission following the damage inflicted by Hurricane Milton, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told the media.
Ryder added that approximately 250 people are providing support with debris control, temporary roof support, waterway clearance, flood control and more.
Other relief efforts include U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North having active duty forces and capabilities from multiple military installations throughout the region standing by to support FEMA when requested, Ryder said.
DOD also took precautions to evacuate some military facilities ahead of the hurricane's arrival, including U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Central Command from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
"As you know, Hurricane Milton impacted Florida as a Category 3 storm, and DOD took appropriate precautions in advance for our facilities in Florida to ensure the safety of our personnel, their families and equipment," Ryder said, adding that both commands continue to operate out of multiple alternative locations and that those who evacuated will be able to return to MacDill once it's safe.
"The priority is the safety of personnel and their families and ensuring they have the resources they need as they recover from Hurricane Milton," Ryder said.
In turning to relief efforts in the Hurricane Helene-affected state of North Carolina, Ryder said the Federal Government's combined relief efforts are ongoing.
"The National Guard has approximately 5,000 guardsmen, 80 high-water vehicles and 50 helicopters from 17 states mobilized. More than 1,500 active duty members are deployed to North Carolina as well, working with federal, state and local partners on the coordinated response effort," Ryder said.
Those active duty personnel have been engaged in road clearing and the distribution of food, water and other commodities.
Ryder added, "In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has more than 550 personnel mobilized to 14 emergency operations centers across the region; supporting debris control, temporary power infrastructure assessment, flood control and safe waterways assessment."
Meanwhile in Washington, Ryder said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has been receiving daily updates on the response efforts and that he held meetings yesterday and today with several high-level Defense Department officials.
Meeting attendees included Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot Northcom commander and other senior officials, Ryder said.
Additionally, Ryder said Austin, Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., attended President Joe Biden's meeting at the White House today with Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior government officials to discuss the relief efforts.
"The department will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are doing everything we can to support and coordinate the ongoing disaster response efforts to aid our fellow Americans impacted by these devastating storms," Ryder said, adding that DOD will continue to keep the media updated on additional DOD relief efforts for both hurricanes.