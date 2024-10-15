An official website of the United States Government 
Florida Guard Delivers for Storm-Ravaged Senior Community

Oct. 15, 2024 |DOD News

A Florida senior community hard-hit by Hurricane Milton received a helping hand from fellow Floridians in the National Guard. 

Two soldiers carry boxes and supplies to a resident standing outside their home.
Two soldiers carry boxes and supplies to a resident standing outside their home.
Soldiers Help Victims
Soldiers deliver water, meals and non-perishable goods to senior citizens at the Spanish Lakes community following Hurricane Milton in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024.
Download: Full Size (368.64 KB)
Credit: Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith
VIRIN: 241011-Z-XV261-1023
Two soldiers carrying care boxes walk along a residential sidewalk.
Two soldiers carrying care boxes walk along a residential sidewalk.
Arriving With Aid
Soldiers deliver water, meals and non-perishable goods to senior citizens residing at the Spanish Lake community following Hurricane Milton in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024.
Download: Full Size (256 KB)
Credit: Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith
VIRIN: 241011-Z-XV261-1041
Soldiers stand outside a military vehicle with hurricane debris around while talking with a resident.
Soldiers stand outside a military vehicle with hurricane debris around while talking with a resident.
Making Deliveries
Soldiers deliver water, meals and non-perishable goods to senior citizens at the Spanish Lake community following Hurricane Milton in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024.
Download: Full Size (471.04 KB)
Credit: Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith
VIRIN: 241011-Z-XV261-1030
Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard's Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team delivered water, meals and nonperishable goods to senior citizens in the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie, on the Atlantic coast of southern Florida.

They helped with cleanup too, and provided more intangible support. 

A soldier uses a broom to hold up temporary roof covering in a damaged home.
A soldier uses a broom to hold up temporary roof covering in a damaged home.
Continued Assistance
Soldiers deliver water, meals and non-perishable goods to senior citizens while doing wellness checks following Hurricane Milton at the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024.
Download: Full Size (215.04 KB)
Credit: Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith
VIRIN: 241011-Z-XV261-1021
A soldier hugs a civilian and three other people look on, while they all stand in front of a huge pile of wreckage and storm debris.
A soldier hugs a civilian and three other people look on, while they all stand in front of a huge pile of wreckage and storm debris.
Help and a Hug
A soldier assigned to the Florida National Guard's Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment hugs a resident in the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie, Fla., while delivering aid following Hurricane Milton.
Download: Full Size (1.39 MB)
Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith, Air National Guard
VIRIN: 241011-Z-XV261-5839R

Florida officials have established point of distribution centers throughout the state and deployed various logistic staging areas to ensure supplies are available to those in need. 

Three soldiers walk up a residential street next to civilian vehicles carrying care boxes.
A soldier looks on as another holds out a care box to a resident surrounded by another and a child.
A soldier speaks to two people in front of a residence with an American flag hanging from a palm tree in the foreground.
Two soldiers speak with a resident in front of their home with hurricane debris in the background.
A soldier talks with a resident at the front of their home.
A soldier is surrounded by three residents behind a car with hurricane debris in the background.
A soldier walks with two residents toward hurricane debris in front of a home.
Two soldiers walk toward a home, one carrying a box on shoulder, with standing water in the distant foreground.
A military vehicle drives along a residential street with hurricane debris on either side.
