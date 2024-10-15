Florida Guard Delivers for Storm-Ravaged Senior Community

A Florida senior community hard-hit by Hurricane Milton received a helping hand from fellow Floridians in the National Guard.
Soldiers assigned to the Florida National Guard's Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team delivered water, meals and nonperishable goods to senior citizens in the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie, on the Atlantic coast of southern Florida.
They helped with cleanup too, and provided more intangible support.
Florida officials have established point of distribution centers throughout the state and deployed various logistic staging areas to ensure supplies are available to those in need.
