DOD Seeks to Inspire Youth in Hypersonics Career Field

Oct. 18, 2024 | By David Vergun, DOD News

In an illustration, a space vehicle floats above Earth.
In an illustration, a space vehicle floats above Earth.
Hypersonic Vehicle
The Defense Advanced Research Products Agency’s Falcon Hypersonic Test Vehicle emerges from its rocket nose cone and prepares to reenter Earth’s atmosphere.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Credit: DOD graphic
VIRIN: 180920-A-A4416-002A

The Defense Department is sponsoring a Hypersonics Horizon High Speed Video challenge, open to high school and undergraduate students, with cash prizes. 

"The Hypersonics Horizons High Speed Video Challenge is integral to building an enduring advantage by investing in the workforce of tomorrow," said Aprille Ericsson, Ph.D., the assistant secretary of defense for science and technology. "The Joint Hypersonics Transition Office continues to cultivate and invest in future talent by utilizing our Smart Scholarship program and partnering with Academia which develops pathways for both a diverse and technically proficient workforce to protect both our national security and American prosperity for years to come." 

"The challenge is designed to inspire the next generation workforce in hypersonics," said Mark A. Glenn, director of the Joint Hypersonics Transition Office. 

A person in a business suit speaks to college students in a classroom.
A person in a business suit speaks to college students in a classroom.
Hypersonics Lecture
Mark A. Glenn, director of the Defense Department’s Joint Hypersonics Transition Office, speaks to students at the University of Alabama’s College of Engineering about collaborative opportunities available for them within his organization.
Download: Full Size (696.32 KB)
Credit: Joint Hypersonics Transition Office
VIRIN: 240710-O-D0439-001Z

Glenn said instructions for high school teams, of up to three students, involve making a three-to-five-minute video explaining the type of challenges a spacecraft might encounter on Mercury, Venus, Titan (Saturn's moon), Ceres (asteroid) or Pluto. They would also have to address how the spacecraft design would be impacted by challenges of their chosen celestial body's environment and would need to explain how they would overcome those issues.  

For post-secondary student teams, Glenn said students are required to make a three-to-five-minute video discussing a design for a plane-like spacecraft engineered to launch, reach hypersonic speeds and safely touch down on Mars. Then they must address challenges the spacecraft and astronauts may face upon landing. He added that the problem sets involve multidisciplinary challenges and solutions so students can pull from diverse subject matter, not just physics and engineering. 

Coils and bright lights can be seen atop equipment that is inside a glass-paneled metal frame.
Coils and bright lights can be seen atop equipment that is inside a glass-paneled metal frame.
Hypersonic Experiment
A mock-up of the stainless-steel, Pegasus Hypersonic Experiment Project’s ''glove'' undergoes hot-loads tests at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif., Nov. 21, 2010.
Download: Full Size (931.84 KB)
Credit: NASA
VIRIN: 101121-O-ZZ999-001C

Lori Michelle Stiglitz, JHTO workforce development lead, said this is the second year for a challenge involving hypersonics.  

Last year's challenge involved ways to transport people at hypersonic speeds. Many college and high school students applied and the students as well as their science and engineering teachers were enthusiastic about it. The students conducted research, delving into many open-source documents on the topic and related topics, she said. 

The underside of an aircraft is seen against a blue sky. A missile is attached to the underside of the wing.
The underside of an aircraft is seen against a blue sky. A missile is attached to the underside of the wing.
Pegasus Test
The Pegasus air-launched space booster hypersonic test vehicle is carried aloft under the right wing of NASA's B-52 aircraft on its first captive flight from the Dryden Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif., Nov. 21, 2010.
Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
Credit: NASA
VIRIN: 101121-O-ZZ999-002C

One of last year's university student who participated in the challenge, looks to pivot to hypersonics in grad school, Stiglitz added. 

Last year's high school winner knew nothing about hypersonics "so he took a deep dive into hypersonics and he's sharing his knowledge with all of the students, teachers and administrators at his high school. Some of the physics teachers didn't even know about the topic. So that knowledge is spreading," she said. 

Rocket test fires
Rocket test fires
Hot Fire
A X-60A hot fire test is conducted at Cecil Spaceport in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020. The X-60A, developed through an Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Innovation Research contract, is an air-launched rocket designed for hypersonic flight research.
Download: Full Size (768 KB)
Credit: Air Force
VIRIN: 200114-F-FX606-001C

"Kids are very creative and enthusiastic about hypersonics. We get to gather their unique mindsets in hypersonics problems," she said. 

Awards will most likely be announced in February after evaluators who work across the DOD hypersonics community provide their feedback and assessment. They might also gain novel insights by this challenge, she added. 

About a month ago, Stiglitz said she spoke to about 300 mechanical engineers at Montana State University and shared the upcoming challenge with them and they all started chatting eagerly about it. 

For more details about the challenge, visit the challenge entry web page here.

