North Korean Presence Underscores Russia's Struggle, Pentagon Press Secretary Says

The Pentagon expressed concern today over North Korea's escalating support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed that North Korea dispatched approximately 10,000 soldiers to Russia's Far Eastern Federal District, where they are expected to train alongside their Russian counterparts. A small number of North Korean soldiers are already present in Russia's Kursk Oblast, near Ukraine's eastern border.
"Initial indications are that these troops will be employed in some type of infantry role," Ryder stated. "We remain concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Kursk."
The North Korean presence in Kursk underscores Russia's struggle to man and reinforce its forces as they fight to recapture the region.
"The fact that they now need to outsource for foreign troops to help support their forces inside Russia indicates that there's some serious questions in terms of their ability to continue to sustain their personnel requirements," Ryder added.
North Korea's expanded contribution to the war comes on the heels of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's visit to Kyiv last week, where he reaffirmed the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine. The trip marked his fourth visit to the besieged country since taking office. The visit allowed Austin to encourage countries around the globe to remain steadfast in their support for Ukrainian freedom and sovereignty.
"When the largest military in Europe becomes a force of aggression, the whole continent feels the shock," Austin said in his prepared remarks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. "And when a dictator puts his imperial fantasies ahead of the rights of a free people, the whole international system feels the outrage."
On Oct. 21, the Defense Department announced its latest aid package containing critical capabilities for Ukraine valued at nearly $400 million. Since February 2022, the U.S. has provided more than $59.5 billion in critical assistance including air defense, artillery, armored vehicles and other critical munitions.
Today, Ryder reconfirmed Ukraine's right to use that equipment to defend itself.
"The weapons and capabilities that the United States and other international partners have provided to Ukraine are Ukrainian weapons and Ukrainian capabilities," he said. "Ukraine [can] employ those capabilities to defend their sovereign territory from threats that are either emanating from across the border or inside Ukrainian territory."
Potential Iranian Retaliation Against Israel
Ryder addressed the likelihood of an Iranian response to Israel's recent airstrikes targeting Iran's defense capabilities and acknowledged that Pentagon officials were closely monitoring the situation.
"We have to be prepared for all contingencies," Ryder said. "We are fully aware of the tensions in the Middle East, and we [will] continue to support the defense of Israel from potential attacks by Iran and its proxies, as well as [protect] our forces."
Ryder's comments are aligned with the United States' "ironclad support for Israel's defense."
Earlier this month, Austin authorized a crewed Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery's deployment to Israel. The THAAD anti-aircraft contingent will augment Israel's missile defense capabilities in the wake of two large-scale Iranian ballistic missile attacks.
On Oct. 13, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh expanded on Austin's decision to send the THAAD battery forward. "This decision was made as part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," she explained.
Humanitarian Assistance in Gaza
Ryder addressed a related Middle East crisis, conveying the Pentagon's apprehension to Israeli legislation that could hinder United Nations Relief and Works Agency's humanitarian initiatives.
"We are deeply troubled by ... legislation that would shutter the UNRWA operations," Ryder said, arguing that the policy shift "posed significant risks for those ... dependent on ... aid."
Ryder expressed concern for Palestinian civilians affected by Israel's campaign in Gaza and emphasized UNRWA's role in preserving human life.
"Much more aid needs to [get to] Gaza," he added. "We believe that UNRWA plays an important role in ... providing aid to millions of Palestinians."
Nevertheless, Ryder expressed optimism at the possibility of de-escalation, highlighting Austin's ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region. He concluded by forwarding the DOD's position, which encourages initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace.
"The window for diplomacy is always open," he said.