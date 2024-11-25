Defense Leaders Engage in Israel, United Arab Emirates

U.S. defense leaders last week engaged with counterparts and leaders in Israel and the United Arab Emirates to discuss both security partnerships and shared security challenges.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III capped off a weeklong trip through the Indo-Pacific, including visits to Australia, the Philippines, Laos and Fiji with a call on Saturday to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who was newly appointed this month.
"Secretary Austin spoke to Israeli Minister of Defense Katz to review regional threats, discuss ongoing Israeli operations and reaffirm the United States' commitment to Israel's security," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during a discussion today with the Pentagon press corps. "Austin emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Lebanese armed forces and [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.]"
The secretary also discussed U.S. commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon which allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, Singh said.
"The secretary also urged Israel to continue to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza and emphasized the U.S. commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including U.S. citizens," Singh said.
Meanwhile, Daniel B. Shapiro, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, visited defense officials in the UAE Nov. 21-22, to discuss enhancements to bilateral ties with the UAE. In September, President Joe Biden designated UAE a "major defense partner of the United States." That designation is shared only with India.
According to the U.S. State Department, the new designation will allow for greater cooperation through joint training, exercises and military-to-military collaboration between the U.S., the UAE and India.
Following his visit to UAE, Shapiro visited Israel Nov. 24-25, where he met in person with Katz and other Israeli security and intelligence officials to discuss U.S.-Israel security cooperation, regional security challenges and humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
"This department continues to urge for a cease fire, and that includes in Lebanon and in Gaza," Singh said. "And, of course, we want to see our hostages come home as well. In terms of ... the State Department, the [National Security Council,] has been engaging more on the ceasefire negotiations, but this department has a role ... whenever we engage with our counterparts urging for a ceasefire to be put into place."