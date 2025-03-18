National Guard Seeks Reform, Innovation, Increased Lethality

In this era of complexity and uncertainty, innovation is not just an option for the National Guard; it's a must, said National Guard Bureau Chief Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus today during the McAleese Defense Programs Conference in Washington.
"We are at a pivotal moment in history, a time when the security of our homeland faces challenges from near-peer adversaries who are relentless in their pursuit of advancing capabilities and strategic advantages," he said.
Nordhaus described how, with sophisticated systems and advanced technologies, those adversaries are working to close the gap and said, "we cannot allow that to happen."
He added that accelerating and reforming the acquisition processes is critical, as is leveraging the "incredible ingenuity" of warfighters; innovation is the fuel that drives readiness and establishes credible deterrence.
"It's the difference between reacting to a threat and anticipating it. It is the ability to turn a drone into a force multiplier, to harness artificial intelligence for real-time decision-making," he said.
Nordhaus said every guardsman must be empowered to think creatively, experiment, embrace risk and sometimes fail and try again.
"We have something that our adversaries can't replicate – the ingenuity of the American spirit embodied in the warrior ethos of our citizen soldiers and citizen airmen."
The National Guard has about 430,000 members, and about one-third of them serve on active duty. The remainder split their time between civilian professions and military service, creating a cross-cutting effect that fosters adaptive, innovative problem-solving. Because of this dynamic, Nordhaus said guardsmen bring innovative civilian job skills in cutting-edge areas like technology and cyber.
Regarding expenditures, Nordhaus said the National Guard is reviewing and redirecting funds to the warfighting mission and innovation. It also partners with industry and the other service branches, noting that the Guard has 115 global military partners.
The Guard is also focused on retention and recruiting, he said, pointing out that the number trendlines over the past three months have been positive.
"The Guard is a great place to work. ... our motto is 'Always Ready, Always There,' and I know our guardsmen, when they get called, they move out," Nordhaus said.