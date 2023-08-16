Military Lends Support in Maui Wildfire Aftermath

A week after a wildfire tore through the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, the death toll has climbed over 100 and the search and recovery effort continues.
Tuesday, Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, arrived in Maui where he met with the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50. Members of CJTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, Army active duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety and well-being to those affected by the wildfires.
CJTF-50 search, rescue and recovery elements are searching areas damaged by wildfires in the town of Lahaina.
Marines and soldiers are also delivering cargo to areas in need.
The Hawaii National Guard has activated more than 250 soldiers and airmen for duty that includes liaison support to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, command and control elements and local law enforcement. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is removing debris and restoring power in the area.