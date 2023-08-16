An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Military Lends Support in Maui Wildfire Aftermath

Aug. 16, 2023 |DOD News

Service members conduct search operations of areas damaged by wildfires.
Service members conduct search operations of areas damaged by wildfires.
Maui Wildfire Devastation
Combined Joint Task Force 50 search, rescue and recovery elements conduct search operations of areas damaged by wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.36 MB)
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 230816-Z-YU201-1196

A week after a wildfire tore through the town of Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, the death toll has climbed over 100 and the search and recovery effort continues.

Tuesday, Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, arrived in Maui where he met with the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50. Members of CJTF-50 from the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard,  Army active duty and Reserve are actively supporting Maui County authorities to provide immediate security, safety and well-being to those affected by the wildfires.

A group of soldiers walk on a tarmac with two in the front shaking hands.
A group of soldiers walk on a tarmac with two in the front shaking hands.
Maui Wildfire Devastation
Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, greets the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50 at the Hawaii Army National Guard Puunene Armory, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.22 MB)
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 230815-Z-YU201-1026
Uniformed soldiers talk while wildfire-damaged structured can be seen in the background.
Uniformed soldiers talk while wildfire-damaged structured can be seen in the background.
Maui Wildfire Devastation
Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, alongside the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50 meets with search, rescue and recovery personnel following wildfires in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.34 MB)
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 230816-Z-YU201-1341
Soldiers speak with local search, rescue and recovery personnel after wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Soldiers speak with local search, rescue and recovery personnel after wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Maui Wildfire Devastation
Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, alongside the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50 meets with search, rescue and recovery personnel in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.2 MB)
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 230816-Z-YU201-1180
Uniformed soldiers talk in a parking lot.
Uniformed soldiers talk in a parking lot.
Maui Wildfire Devastation
U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Fynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, alongside the command element of the Combined Joint Task Force 50 meets with search, rescue and recovery personnel in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023.
Download: Full Size (1.25 MB)
Photo By: Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster
VIRIN: 230816-Z-YU201-1125

CJTF-50 search, rescue and recovery elements are searching areas damaged by wildfires in the town of Lahaina.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download: Full Size ({{filesize}})
Photo By: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
Soldiers perform search, rescue and recovery efforts following wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.
Service members conduct search, rescue and recovery efforts following wildfires in Hawaii.
Service members and first responders survey damage among vehicles destroyed by a wildfire.
Damaged boats and watercraft sit off shore after wildfires swept through part of Maui, Hawaii.
A wildfire-damaged catamaran is pictured in blue ocean water.
Wildfire-damaged buildings and structures are shown during daylight.
A wildfire-damaged building is shown during daylight.
Damaged buildings and structures are shown during daylight hours after a wildfire swept through the area.
Wildfire-damaged buildings and trees are shown during daylight.
{{slideNumber}} of {{numSlides}}

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

Marines and soldiers are also delivering cargo to areas in need.

Marines board a military aircraft.
Marines board a military aircraft.
Maui Equipment
Hawaii National Guardsmen with Joint Task Force 50 board a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. The Marines are responding to a wildfire that swept through Maui.
Download: Full Size (1.41 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Aultman
VIRIN: 230814-M-VH951-1032
Service members load cargo on a tarmac with a military aircraft in the distance.
Service members load cargo on a tarmac with a military aircraft in the distance.
Maui Equipment
Hawaii National Guardsmen unload equipment from a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. The service members are responding to the aftermath of wildfires that swept through part of Maui.
Download: Full Size (1.28 MB)
Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Brandon Aultman
VIRIN: 230814-M-VH951-1099
Soldiers and Marines transport cargo onto a military aircraft.
Soldiers and Marines transport cargo onto a military aircraft.
Maui Equipment
Soldiers and Marines prepare cargo to be placed onto a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. The service members are responding to the aftermath of wildfires that swept through part of Maui.
Download: Full Size (1.47 MB)
VIRIN: 230815-M-PI012-2467
Service members load cargo onto a military aircraft.
Service members load cargo onto a military aircraft.
Maui Equipment
Soldiers and Marines prepare cargo to be placed onto a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2023. The service members are responding to the aftermath of wildfires that swept through part of Maui.
Download: Full Size (563.2 KB)
VIRIN: 230815-M-PI012-2283Y

The Hawaii National Guard has activated more than 250 soldiers and airmen for duty that includes liaison support to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, command and control elements and local law enforcement. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is removing debris and restoring power in the area.

Spotlight: Helping Hands Spotlight: Helping Hands: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Helping-Hands/

News: Military Providing Disaster Relief Assistance on Maui
News: Defense Department Committed to Assisting Hawaii as Wildfire Recovery Continues
News: Service Members Answer Aid Call in Hawaii
News: DOD Mobilizes Support in Response to Hawaii Wildfire
News: National Guard Takes On Maui Wildfires
Link: Maui Wildfires on DVIDS
hawaii wildfires humanitarian

Related Stories